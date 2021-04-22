Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scores high in 2021 State of the Air report

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — On this Earth Day, there is some good news concerning the air we are breathing in northeastern Pennsylvania.

The American Lung Association is out with its 2021 State of the Air report. The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Metro Area scored best-ever results for all three pollutant measures including earning an “A” for daily measure of fine particle pollution.

“We’re really happy when the area has for the second year its best ever results for all three measures and that’s hard to beat,” American Lung Association Director of Environmental Health Kevin Stewart said.

Mark Hiller will break down the report to look at what NEPA is doing right and what improvements can still be made tonight on Eyewitness News.