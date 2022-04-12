MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It will be a nice night for some baseball. The first pitch for the Scranton Wilkes-Barre Railrider’s home opener will happen Tuesday night.

Railriders fans are making their way to the ballpark as we speak but before their arrival, a lot goes into making tonight possible.

Leaves are being blown. They’re mowing the outfield and racking the infield. The final touches are being made at PNC Field ahead of the Railriders’ home opener.





“Making sure we look as clean and crisp and ready to go as we can from that first pitch on,” said Adam Marco, the director of communications for SWB Railriders.

The concession stands are stocked with ice and chips and the beer is on tap

“We’re hoping to create a new fun brand of baseball to go along with what fans have to know over the last oh, a couple of decades here in Moosic,” explained Marco.

If you plan to attend and purchase any items just remember the stadium is cashless.

“Still maybe a little bit of an adjustment for people to get used to after decades of the way it was,” stated Marco.

Marco says Railriders are welcoming fans at full capacity. The Railriders will be playing six straight home games before hitting the road again.

“That first game, that opening night feel everyone is excited to see the Railriders back on the field, and hopefully, we come out of here with a win,” explained Marco.

We will have to wait for the end results. In any case after the last out fireworks will go off as a celebration of opening night.