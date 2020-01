MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders introduced the team’s new president Wednesday at PNC Field.

He is John Adams of Renovo, Clinton County.

A press conference was held Wednesday afternoon in the home clubhouse.

Afterwards, a networking hour was held to allow everyone to meet the new president.

The RailRiders’ season opens at home on April 9th against Buffalo.