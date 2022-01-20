Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders bring back a classic look

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — During the upcoming season, the RailRiders will bring back the “SWB” logo to be used as the alternative logo.

Recalling the familiar logo from the days of the Red Barons, the team will be using the mark on their alternative jerseys and New Era road caps. The alternative logo will route an updated spin and use the new color scheme. The colors will be a navy background with a white ‘SWB’ crest.



Photos Courtesy of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

The new-old crest can also be found on merchandise at the team store and for promotional giveaways and marketing campaigns.