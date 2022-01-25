Scranton welcomes new police chief

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton Police Department officially welcomed a new leader to their force.

Chief Tom Carrol assumed his position Tuesday morning outside the Scranton Police Headquarters on South Washington Avenue. The new chief was sworn in by Mayor Paige Cognetti. Carrol is a 25-year veteran of the department and is a native of Scranton.





“It’s empowering so I have people that support me and I am humbled to be able to lead this great agency. We have wonderful men and women I look forward to carrying on out proud tradition,” said Scranton Police Department Chief Tom Carrol. ​

Scranton’s former chief, Len Namiotka will be taking a new position as an administrative lieutenant for a crisis intervention program.