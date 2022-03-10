Scranton United States Postal Service carrier reaches 50-year milestone

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton native has reached a major employment milestone with the United States Postal Service.

A surprise celebration was held Thursday morning for Bob Walsh to mark his 50th year of employment with USPS.





Walsh received a plaque, a 50th-anniversary pin, and other mementos to mark the occasion. He was surrounded by family, co-workers, and USPS executives.

Walsh says he has no immediate plans to retire and plans to work as long as possible. Reporter Mark Hiller will have more Walsh’s journey on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.