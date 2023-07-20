SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Once you’re done with a K-Cup, you don’t usually think you can do much more with it.

An organization in Scranton is showing people that the trash is not a K-Cups last stop.

Scranton Tomorrow a local nonprofit organization, held a recycling event Thursday morning outside of their headquarters on Linden Street in downtown Scranton. They collected used K-Cups and informed people on how to properly recycle what they may think is trash. By 11:00 a.m. they already collected 15,000 K-Cups.

“It’s really bad because there’s billions of them made each year and most of them wind up in the landfill and landfill is really a defined space there not making more of it so we really have to conserve what space we have there for things that can’t be recycled,” said Scranton Tomorrow Project Manager Steve Ward.

Used K-Cups may look like trash but they’re actually recyclable.

“The idea behind it is to collect these because most people don’t know that they are recyclable, and um for those that do recycle at home most of the time they put them in a municipal recycling bin um often times they’re just landfilled because they’re very labor intensive to recycle,” Ward added.

There are 4 parts to a K-Cup and all parts are 100% reusable and recyclable.

“The company we work with recycles the foil lid and the plastic pot itself and they actually reuse these and manufacture them into other products and then the paper filter and the coffee grounds are turned into compost,” Ward continued.

Local law enforcement was also there to volunteer and give back to the community they serve.

“The Pennsylvania State Police get very involved with a lot of community outreach programs to try and bridge the gap between us and the public and just try and get out there and do more than just our regular police work so to be involved in a project like this is so awesome and we’re very grateful to be apart of it,” said Trooper Bill Evans, Troop P Wilkes-Barre.

You can stop by the Scranton Tomorrow headquarters anytime to drop off your K-Cups for recycling. Plus Scranton Tomorrow is always looking for volunteers.