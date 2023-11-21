SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Scranton announced Tuesday that Market Street will be reopening following the flood that occurred on September 9.

Mayor Pige G. Cognetti, city officials, and project partners will be hosting a presentation on Tuesday, November 21 at 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of West Market Street and Yard Avenue in Scranton to announce the reopening of the road.

Major portions of West Market Street were damaged by flooding on September 9, and through a collaborative effort between Scranton’s Department of Public Works, city employees, PennDOT, and DEP, work has been ongoing to rebuild water infrastructure and repair Market Street.

City officials say they will reopen Market Street Tuesday afternoon, before the Thanksgiving holiday.