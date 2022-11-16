SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton Mayor Paige G. Cognetti has announced that November 26 will be Small Business Saturday in the Electric City.

This will be the 14th Small Business Saturday, a movement created by American Express in order to support small businesses across the country.

Anyone who shops or dines at a Scranton business on that day is encouraged to post about it on social media using one of the following hashtags: #shopsmall, #smallbiz, #supportlocal, #shoplocal, or #dinelocal.

courtesy: City of Scranton

To view a list of downtown Scranton shops, visit the shops section of Scranton Tomorrow’s website. To view a list of downtown Scranton restaurants, visit the dining section of Scranton Tomorrow’s website.

For more information on Small Business Saturday in Scranton, visit the Scranton Tomorrow blog.