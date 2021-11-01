Scranton teachers prepare to go on strike

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Teachers in Scranton enter their fifth year without a new contract. The federation of teachers is planning to strike.

Meanwhile, negotiating teams for the two sides meet with a state mediator on Monday.

The Scranton Federation of Teachers will go on strike in just two days. This is over contract negotiations between the district and the union.

The union president said negotiations came to a standstill over healthcare. A state mediator is expected to meet with teachers and the district ahead of the strike.

The school board meeting starts at 7p.m. at Scranton High School. Union officials will be allowed four minutes to speak during public comment.

