Scranton Teacher Federation reaches tentative agreement with the school district

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton Federation of Teachers announced Friday that it has reached a tentative contract agreement with the Scranton School District.

According to the Scranton Federation of Teachers, the terms of the tentative agreement will not be announced until more than 800 members of the federation have reviewed and voted on it.

The strike started on November 3rd which sidelined more than 9,000 students and more than 800 teachers.

The union says the school will reopen on Monday and teachers will vote on the contract proposal the following day on November 23rd.

In a statement the President of the Scranton Teacher Federation stated: