Scranton students return to school amid rising COVID numbers

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many schools in our region are allowing students to return to the classroom on Monday.

After a week off for winter break, it was a quiet scene in Scranton, as high school students returned.

Eyewitness News asked a student about their thoughts of returning to in-person learning.

“I think they should have done virtual for at least the first week back. But, hopefully, everyone just continues to wear their masks, and stay safe. And if they are in close contact, stay home,” said Emma Grippo, Scranton High School sophomore.

Some schools in our region are going virtual for the beginning of January as a precaution.