SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A little boy is being remembered after passing away during a Little League game. Students across our region wore baseball and softball jerseys in his honor.

Dozens of West Scranton Intermediate students are wearing jerseys Monday. It’s in honor of a 10-year-old boy who passed away on the baseball field in Long Beach, New York last month.

“I think that’s it great that we did. That we wore jerseys to school today to show like, we represent that and how hard for their family it might be,” said Reece Griffiths, 8th grade student at West Scranton Intermediate.

Lazar LaPenna experienced a seizure during a base hit. He wore number 9 — making May 9th the day to honor him across the world.

“I think it was a great idea to have to have our school wear jerseys because I’ve seen other schools do it,” Griffiths said.

In a hallway of the school, softball equipment is lined against the wall. Baseball and softball equipment is also on display in the community. At Sloan Baseball Field we found a bat in solidarity — in unison.

“It’s a great thing to show unity right now with all the separation that is going on with the war. I think it’s great to come together as one in support this young boy,” said Brenda Dixon, softball coach at West Scranton Intermediate.

Teachers even joining in along with hundreds of Scranton ball players across the district participating.

“When I wore this today, I thought I’d be the only one. But when I walked in, I was pleasantly surprised. I saw a lot of students and a lot of staff wearing their jerseys to support in,” Dixon said.

Long Beach public schools said counselors would be available to help students cope with the unexpected tragedy.