SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Electric City was struck with a little luck Saturday morning. A breakfast was held welcoming a new congressional fellow from Ireland.

Luke Gibbons will be collaborating with Congressman Matt Cartwright in his DC office this summer.

The Trinity College PhD candidate will be discussing the Washington Ireland program with the congressman as well as working on the US-Ireland relationship.

The breakfast was held at the Lace Works Tap & Grill, and included several local Irish organizations.

Gibbons is interested in combating climate change and promoting sustainable development.

He founded Ireland’s first secondary-level environmental educational initiative.

“I suppose my expertise would be in law and climate change, and the environment, and some energy policy. I think that would be very relevant to the Scranton area as well. Particularly with the, uh, the history with coal mines so my, um, mantra would be that we have to look after the environment, to hold companies accountable to also make people money. We have to balance the economy and the environment whilst we’re doing that.,” said Gibbons.

Luke was also awarded as Irish Law Student of the Year 2022 in recognition of his climatic legal research.