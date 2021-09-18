Scranton St. Patrick’s parade started off with a mass at St. Peter Cathedral

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The St. Patrick’s festivities in Scranton started with mass Saturday morning.

The St. Peter Cathedral hosted the service, which is traditionally included in the city’s celebration. Due to COVID, this was also canceled back in March.

Members and friends of the community who passed away were honored, including John Klikus, Frank Brazil, Pat Sweeney, Brian Craig, Attorney Robert Munley and Patrick Dougher.

Words of hope and encouragement were shared about slowly emerging from the pandemic. Many came to church wearing shades of green and couldn’t wait to start celebrating.

“It feels fantastic and it’s time to get on! All our bagpipe bands have been waiting to play for over a year and a half and we want to do this for the city and the community,” Albert O’Donnell, president of St. Patrick’s Parade Association of Lackawanna County.

This is the 59th year the city has celebrated Saint Patrick’s Day.