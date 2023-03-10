SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The annual Scranton St. Patrick’s Parade has been an annual tradition since the 1960s.

The parade draws visitors from all around pushing many hotels like the Hilton in Scranton to the limit.

“We are typically sold out this weekend every time, every single year. We have special rooms that get sold out. Our bar will be absolutely packed, we are actually doing a no-cover as well,” said Nico Nocera the sales/social media manager for the Hilton in Scranton.

Over at public works they have already had a busy week, but that isn’t stopping them.

“It’s been hectic. Getting equipment ready to be presentable downtown. We just had the unveil yesterday for the electric vehicles,” explained Scott Pietreface, the Scranton Director of Public Works.

On top of the five public works trucks they will have in the parade, they also have to plan for plowing the roads.

The department of public works also asks everyone to obey the parking restrictions downtown to help make the day easier for officials.