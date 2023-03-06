SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton Police Department announced Monday parking restrictions and road closures during the city’s St. Patrick’s Parade Day festivities.

According to Scranton police, the City’s annual St. Patrick’s Parade is scheduled for 11:45 a.m., on Saturday, March 11 and numerous blocks of Downtown Scranton have been posted “No Parking.”

The department says parking restrictions will go into effect at 6:00 a.m. on Saturday and last until 5:00 p.m. Officers are asking for the public’s help with parking along the parade route (pictured below).

Officers ask all residents and visitors to avoid parking in the “No Parking” marked zones, as well as the following areas:

200, 300, and 400 blocks of Mulberry Street;

100, 200, 300, 400, 500, and 600 blocks of Wyoming Avenue;

100, 200, 300, and 400 blocks of North Washington Avenue;

300, 400, 500, and 600 blocks of Linden Street;

300, 400, 500, and 600 blocks of Biden Way;

300, 400, 500, 600, and 700 blocks of Lackawanna Avenue;

100, 200, and 300 blocks of Adams Avenue;

100 block of Jefferson Avenue;

400 block of Penn Avenue;

Police say all vehicles parked in a “No Parking” zone will be towed at the owner’s expense for the safety of the parade, its participants, and residents.

In order to protect those watching or participating in the parade, all Downtown Scranton roads from Penn Avenue to Jefferson Avenue and Lackawanna Avenue to Vine Street will all be shut down.

The roads will begin to close around 9:30 a.m. and will remain that way until the end of the parade, police say. Law enforcement reminds all drivers to not go around any road-closed signs or barricades of any kind, a failure to do so may result in a citation or criminal charges.

Officers say additional restrictions may be put into place, so be sure to check for signs prior to parking in the Downtown Scranton area.

To help plan accordingly more information can be found on the Scranton St. Partick’s Parade website.