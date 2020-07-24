Scranton soup kitchen to resume serving evening meals

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Saint Francis of Assisi kitchen will resume serving evening meals on July 28. The kitchen continued to serve daily meals throughout the pandemic from 11 a.m. to noon but will now be reintroducing evening meals.

The evening meals will be served three nights a week on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. The meals will be distributed take-out only on the Vine Street side of the building.

The Saint Francis of Assisi pantry remains opened Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The bags are distributed at the door.

The clothing store remains closed and because of the pandemic will not be accepting food or clothing donations at the door.