SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A big boost for Scranton businesses as the city announced Tuesday more than $1.7M in American Rescue Plan Act money.

The announcement was at Vincenzo’s Pizzeria and Catering on the city’s West Side. The money is intended to help renovate storefronts and keep local entrepreneurs in the Electric City. The folks at Vincenzo’s hope it will give a boost to the entire community

“It’s great, it’s what we were looking for, we were hoping that if we invested some money everybody else would too, we are really looking forward to the parking lot across the street to be cleaned up so that’s a big deal for us,” said Vincenzo Cicco the Owner of Vincenzo’s Pizzeria and Catering.

The City of Scranton has a total of $68.7M in American Rescue Plan Act Money.