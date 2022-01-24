Scranton shop provides tips for winter upkeep for your car battery

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A drop in temperatures can cause problems for your vehicle. There are some ways you can stop the problems from happening.

The Kelleher family has been selling batteries for nearly a century.

“We’re checking for the cold-cranking amps at the temperature that we are experiencing. So this morning it was a chilly morning. The more you can conserve power prior to your first start of the day, the better off you are. So if you have a cigarette lighter that has a plug that charges your cellphone and runs your laptop, and it is on constantly, you really want to remove that on a freezing cold night. That will give you a better opportunity to get it going in the morning,” said Chris Kelleher, Kelleher Battery Co., Inc.

He also offers this advice when starting a vehicle that has a key ignition. Turn the key and stop til you hear the chimes, before starting.

“Go on to here. Those chimes turn on your fuel pump. Get it to the correct pressure. And away you go,” said Kelleher.

It’s important to follow these tips when there’s cold weather like we’ve been experiencing.

“If you see the weather report and we are getting single-digit weather, and you hadn’t driven your car for a few days, get out and take it for a 15 to 20-mile drive. That will enable your alternator to pick your battery up to its absolute highest, and then most likely it is going to start in the morning,” said Kelleher.

But stronger engines will be able to hold a charge longer.

“600 cold-cranking amps at zero degrees. So that’s for a V8 engine. It’s something strong. If you have higher cold-cranking amps, it’ll start a stronger engine. If you are barely ever using your car, you want more reserve capacity that will hold a charge longer,” explained Kelleher.

New batteries for your vehicle can cost between $50 and $250 dollars.