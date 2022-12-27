SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Catholic Social Services’ transitional housing shelter in Scranton remains closed after a burst water pipe shut it down.

Crews were called to the scene on Wyoming Avenue just before 5:00 p.m. Monday for a sprinkler pipe burst inside the building.

The burst occurred on the first floor and led to damage and several feet of water.

Due to the flooding, the building was deemed unsafe which forced several people to find shelter at the Weston Field House.

On Tuesday electrical contractors responded to the scene to assess the damage hoping to clean up the property with the hope of returning to normal operations as quickly as possible.

The shelter will remain closed and people are asked to use the Scranton shelter as a backup. A total of 15 people from Saint James Manor were displaced on Monday evening because of the water damage inside the property.

Crews are working quickly as possible to make the repairs There’s no word on how long the building will be closed.