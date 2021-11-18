Scranton sees rise in demand for families needing Thanksgiving dinners

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Salvation Army in Scranton handed out Thanksgiving dinners on Thursday.

The dinner bags were packed full of veggies and a turkey, averaging about 12 pounds.

300 families had pre-registered for the Thanksgiving dinner. However, the Salvation Army was able to help another 100 who did not pre-register.

This is the second year for the giveaway, mostly due to funding and more people in need. Meals on Wheels started this last year during the pandemic and continued it this year.





The Friends of the Poor in Scranton are also seeing an increase in the need for their hot Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway next week.

Their request for delivery has nearly doubled and to help those in need they have ordered nearly 100 turkeys.

Reporter Cody Butler will have more on this giving story on later editions of Eyewitness News.