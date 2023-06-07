SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton School District announced early dismissal for all schools due to the current air quality.

School district officials state that based on current air quality and conditions due to the smoke from Canadian Wildfires, all SSD Schools will be dismissing early.

Elementary Schools will be dismissing at 12:00 p.m.

Intermediate Schools will be dismissing at 12:45 p.m.

High Schools will be dismissing at 12:15 p.m.

Wildfire smoke can make anyone sick, but people with asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), or heart disease, or who are pregnant and children and responders are especially at risk.

Keep yourself safe by

Restricting outdoor activities.

Keeping smoke outside.

Keep windows and doors closed as often as possible.

Choose a room you can close off from outside air.

Set up a portable air cleaner or a filter to keep the air in this room clean even when it’s smoky in the rest of the building and outdoors.

Reduce your smoke exposure by wearing a mask/respirator.

Seek medical help if you experience respiratory issues.

For more information on how long the smoke will linger in Pennsylvania head over to this article.