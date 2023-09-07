SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — For a second straight day, the Scranton School District will hold early dismissal Thursday morning for its more than nine thousand students because of the heat and humidity.

Scranton School District elementary and high schools will dismiss at 10:50 a.m. and its intermediate schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.

Scranton School District’s Facebook page says bag lunches will still be provided for students and CTC transportation will continue as scheduled.

Eight of its 16 schools in Scranton do not have working air conditioning. Robert Morris Elementary School on Boulevard Avenue is among those without it.

28/22 News spoke to a couple of parents and guardians about the district deciding to send students home before the afternoon heat.

“It’s hard for the kids to concentrate a little bit I think when it’s this hot and it’s probably a good idea to let them out,” says Mark Hoffner of Scranton.

“I agree, I do. I wholeheartedly agree that they need to have early dismissal, so nothing happens to our children,” said Faith Hicks of Scranton.

“The high level of heat did not provide a conducive environment for learning and could create potential health hazards,” said the Scranton School District Superintendent Patrick Laffey in a statement.

Scranton school administration has yet to decide what it will do about Friday’s classes, but 28/22 News will keep you up to date.