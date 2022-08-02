SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton School District is making changes to its ‘Electronic Device Policy.’

The new policies state, “students shall not use or possess any electronic equipment or devices on school property, on the school bus or at any school-sponsored activity without the permission of the principal, the classroom teacher, or school recognized personnel.”

If an electronic device is brought to school by a student in intermediate and high school, it must be kept in the student’s locker. Elementary students must keep them in their book bags. Teachers in the district have some concerns regarding the new policy.

“Cell phones are to be left there too but too often in broken unlocked lockers. This is why I think many students hesitate to leave valuable items in their lockers. I have learned as a parent and a teacher a cell phone can be a family lifeline,” said Teacher, Patricia Carr.

Click to read the Scranton School Districts Full Policy