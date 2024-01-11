SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton School District (SSD) is scheduled to have virtual classes on Friday, January 12.

According to an automated call from SSD, the district scheduled the virtual learning day out of an abundance of caution due to safety and security concerns.

The district was placed on a flexible instruction schedule on Thursday after an officer-involved shooting that occurred early that morning.

SSD issued the following joint statement on behalf of the Board of Directors and Central Administration:

