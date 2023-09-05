SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With high temperatures expected for Wednesday, one school district has already announced an early dismissal.

In a Facebook post, the Scranton School District has announced they will be dismissing students early due to the unusually high heat index anticipated for September 6.

The Scranton School District said in the post that the early dismissal is to ensure the health, safety and wellness of the students and staff.

According to the Scranton School District, Elementary and High Schools will dismiss students at 10:50 a.m. and Intermediate schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.

Bag lunches will be provided to students and CTC transportation will continue as planned, the School District said in the post.

The school district will continue to monitor the weather for Thursday, September 7 and make a decision as soon as possible.