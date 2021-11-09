Scranton School District teachers receive statewide support

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Teachers in the Scranton School District continue their strike while waiting for another negotiation session with district officials.

The Scranton strike is grabbing state and national attention and now Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman is joining the picket line.

Fetterman joined the teachers for about an hour outside the district’s administration building.

Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman was also joined by American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten who supported the teachers on the picket line Tuesday morning.

The Scranton Federation of Teachers President Rosemary Boland is once again asking the district for a bargaining session. The strike began last Wednesday.