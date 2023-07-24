SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A well-known superintendent in Lackawanna County is parting ways with her district after four years and an offer from a school near Philadelphia.

Many were surprised earlier Monday to hear the Phoenixville School Board announce that they have selected the Scranton School District’s Superintendent to fill their opening.

Although plans for Scranton’s future are uncertain, they are happy with what their superintendent has done in the past.

The Phoenixville Area School District announced their selection of their new superintendent on Monday and their sights are set on a familiar face.

Scranton School District Superintendent Melissa “Missy” McTiernan was at the meeting and shared remarks following the vote to bring her on board.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity that you are giving me and entrusting me with the students in this district. I look forward to working with everybody, I can’t wait to get here and I’m gonna do my best to get here as soon as possible,” McTiernan explained.

McTiernan was named superintendent in 2019 after climbing her way up the administrative ladder, leaving an impression on school board members in the process.

“My first reaction is ‘how lucky is Phoenixville?’ Their gain is very much our loss, but she has done a great job here,” said Ro Hume, President of the Scranton School Board.

Although McTiernan’s departure did come as a surprise, the Scranton School District is grateful for everything she has done over the last four years as superintendent.

Colleagues say one of McTiernan’s greatest accomplishments was getting the district out of financial recovery.

“We were not anticipating being out of recovery for at least five years, and probably a lot longer than that because getting into recovery is a great deal easier than getting out of it,” Hume added.

Another factor to be recognized is the dedication she has to academic success.

“We are in a much better position with the academic innovations that have been put in place in the last four years than we were in 2019,” Hume continued.

Although McTiernan’s shoes will be hard to fill, Hume says the search for a new superintendent will result in one thing; the best choice for the Scranton school district.