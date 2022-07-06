SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Wednesday a local school district began its program to help feed families this summer.

The Scranton School District kicked off its summer food service program. It helps families ensure their child have access to food as prices for just about everything increase.

Food distributions will occur throughout the city. John Adams Elementary School is one of those sites and teachers are happy to help.

“Everything that everyone has been going through the past couple of years as far as the pandemic and the prices of everything going up this just helps support our families during the summer when our kids aren’t in school and I just think that it helps keep us together as a community,” said John Adams Elementary, Fourth Grade Teacher, Katie Fried.

For more information on where and when students can pick up the meals, click here.