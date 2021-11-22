Scranton School District students return to class

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Students in the Scranton School District returned to class Monday as the teacher’s strike has ended.

Students have been out of the classroom since November 3. A proposed pact ended the strike and provides teachers their first new contract in five years.

Classes resumed Monday and Scranton teachers will vote on the tentative contract next Monday. Students Eyewitness News spoke with say they are happy to be back.

“You get to see people again. It’s been three weeks. And school work, got a lot of school work, homework if we don’t have school,” said Scranton School District Junior Nathan Hinds.

Terms of the agreement will be made public after the deal becomes official.