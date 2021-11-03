Scranton School District teachers officially on strike

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Roughly 800 teachers and para-professionals in the Scranton School District are now on strike.

The Scranton Federation of Teachers spent Tuesday preparing signs for the picket lines.



In the meantime, students and teachers will be out of the classroom.

While on the picket line the district will pull all union employee health benefits and wages, citing act 195 which states that public employees are not entitled to compensation during a strike.

Officials and teachers like special education teacher Tricia Natale say a resolution is in everyone’s best interest.

“I’m praying that it comes to a resolution. You know, we need to get back in the schools.”

With students not in school during the strike, the Scranton School District is still serving meals to kids.

Meals will be given out from eleven am to 1 pm at each school.

If the strike continues into next week, additional meals will be distributed to children on Tuesday and Thursday at the same time.

Teachers plan to begin their protest at their individual schools across the district at 7 a.m., making their way to the district administration building at 9 a.m.