Scranton School District launches environmental task force

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Nearly a month after lead as asbestos reports were released by the Scranton School District, the district is seeking parent volunteers to serve as committee members on the new environmental task force.

Letters of intent to join the task force need to be submitted to the district by noon on Friday. If selected, volunteers will participate in several meetings to understand environmental issues in district buildings.

Northeast East Scranton Intermediate has been closed nearly a month and School Board President Katie Gilmartin says the board is looking for parents who have experience and the skill set to understand environmental issues.

“It’s going to link us to our parents who justifiably have concerns about the health of environments that their students are in each and every day,” Gilmartin said.

Four volunteers will be selected, one each representing the elementary, middle and high school levels with a fourth serving as an alternate member. The volunteers will need to commit to educational sessions, school walkthroughs, monitoring remediation efforts and assess annual lead testing. Committee members will need to be available on weekends and before or after school.

“We of course have the immediate needs at Northeast Scranton Intermediate School but then we do have some long term, non-emergency issues throughout the district,” Gilmartin said.

The committee will also have representatives from the district, board directors, teachers union, and those from the asbestos consulting firms.

“I think it gives everyone ownership and it provides a level of trust that I think was missing for a while and they are trying to get that done,” said President of the Scranton Federation of Teachers, Rosemary Boland.

The board of directors will have their monthly meeting Tuesday, March 2 during which they will vote for the four parents to be part of the environmental task force.

You can download the full information for the Environmental Task Force below.