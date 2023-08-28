SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Back in July, Scranton School District Superintendent Melissa McTiernan was announced as the Phoenixville area’s new superintendent and since then, the Scranton School District has been on the lookout for a new superintendent.

The board of directors launched a community survey over the weekend in regard to the search for their new superintendent.

Scranton School District wants to hear from the community on what qualities and skills they believe make up a great leader.

The survey also asks about the school district’s current strengths and challenges, and how the district and Scranton community can work better together.

But the survey isn’t the end of community input on the superintendent search, School Board Vice President Sean McAndrew says after, they will start conducting focus groups.

“The surveys are a wider net, so you know to get as much feedback from our community members as possible, then the focus groups I think we are going to have around six to eight that’ll target more the internal stakeholders you know the students our teachers our administrators’ stuff like that so we wanna make sure we get as much information and feedback from everybody who this affects which again this decision affects the whole community,” said Sean McAndrew.

If you live in the Scranton School District area, the board wants to hear from you. The survey for Scranton’s next superintendent is open through September 8.