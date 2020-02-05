Scranton School District gives out free lunches to Northeast Intermediate students

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Right now, teachers are at the Boy’s and Girl’s Club of Scranton handing out lunch bags to Northeast Intermediate students who have been displaced by the asbestos and lead remediation project within the Scranton School District.

There are 100 bags filled with fruit, vegetables, pizza and milk.

The district is offering the students packed lunches today and tomorrow at Monticello School and the Boy’s and Girl’s Club from 11am to 1pm.

The district says Northeast Intermediate is closed today and tomorrow while they work on a short-term plan to send students to West and South Intermediate Schools.

