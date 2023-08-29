SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton School District is looking to make some changes in transportation during the new school year and its electric.

As the school year starts here in Scranton students will be riding on gas-fueled buses, but some changes are coming down the down when with the introduction of electric-powered buses as the school year goes on.

The Electric City is living up to its name.

Back in March, the Scranton school board voted to participate in the US Environmental Protection Agency’s clean bus program.

As the school year begins, the old diesel buses will soon be replaced by electric ones.

“They are ordered and they will shortly be on their way, and they’ll be introduced into our fleet as they arrive,” said Ro Hume the President of Scranton School Board.

The EPA was awarded over 900 million dollars and exactly 2,441 buses for its clean school bus program, Scranton school district received 9.87 million dollars and 25 electric buses.

The district contractor, Pete Garage, is the business that will be receiving the electric buses as they arrive in the district.

“But our contractor was very quick off the mark to get the order in, they also need to install of course a fairly complex charging station,” added Hume.

Electric vehicles are zero-emission, which helps reduce diesel pollution throughout Scranton

Board President Hume is excited to see the district take a step in the right direction for the community.

“This is a small step but we’re taking a step as a district to make the planet better for the students who will ride on these buses and for the adults they’ll be when they grow up and leave our district,” continued Hume.

As of now, the buses are expected to start arriving in January 2024, but as Ro Hume said, they will introduce them as they come and are expected to have all the buses by the end of the school year.