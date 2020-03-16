Scranton School District begins serving meals during closures

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Schools are closed for at least the next two weeks across the commonwealth which has some families wondering where students will get their meals that were previously provided at school.

The Scranton School District is one of many trying to help their students in need.

Scranton School District will be providing its students with breakfast and lunch for the next two weeks while kids aren’t in school. We spoke to parents who are thankful for the helping hand.

Schools across Pennsylvania are closed for ten business days due to coronavirus concerns but parents and students still stopped by John Adams Elementary School to get breakfast Monday morning.



“It’s been chaos, like I said I have 5 kids that go here. We were like ‘what are we going to do’ but then we got the message that they are going to be providing meals,” said Hannah Mackaliunas, a Scranton parent.



“I think it’s a great idea, I think it’s awesome. It will help out a lot. For the parents, for the kids for everyone, you know,” said parent David Sansky.

During this time of uncertainty and figuring out what to do with students, parents have a glimmer of light as the United States Department of Agriculture stepped in to make sure students receive food for the next two weeks.



“It cuts us a break. Helps us out a lot. We’re not used to being home this much so yeah it makes a big difference,” Sansky added.



“It’s really nice of them to do it. Because you know, they’re really scared about the coronavirus but it’s a good idea that parents can come out to get the kids a meal, take it to the babysitter or whoever they have arrangements to take the kids,” explained Mackaliunas.

As for the students, they miss school but understand they need to be home.

“I want to be in school. I like school. I like doing work but it’s kind of hard because I have two weeks of work to do at home. It’s for reading and math,” said Harper Sansky, a 5th grade student at John Adams Elementary.



“I’d rather them be at home than run the risk of them getting the virus or anything,” said Sansky.

Right now the school is serving lunch until 1pm students can get breakfast Tuesday starting at 7:30am.