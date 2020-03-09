Scranton School District announces Environmental Task Force members

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Scranton School District released an update Monday on the ongoing battle against lead and asbestos within the district.

The first part of the release updated the progress on work being done at NESIS.

“At its meeting of March 2, 2020, the Scranton School Board authorized abatement work, intake

ductwork and plenum repairs of the HVAC system in the 1931 section of NESIS, at a cost not to

exceed $50,000. The environmental consultants and district administrators are working with

various regulatory agencies and the US EPA to obtain the necessary approvals for re-occupancy. In addition to ongoing abatement work, this week saw the return of students’ belonging Principal Joe Hanni was on site to oversee the process. Contents of lockers were emptied into bags, labeled with students’ names and delivered to South and West Scranton Intermediate Schools.”

The release goes on to announce the appointments to the recently formed Environmental Task Force.

“Also at this meeting the Board established an Environmental Task Force and appointed five parent representatives; Kevin Werner, Stephen Knight, Paul Madore, Eric Albanese and Richard Cobley. The committee will be responsible to learn about the current lead and asbestos conditions in our schools and to continue to monitor the assessment and management of environmental issues across our District. The group will also endeavor to facilitate communication with interested stakeholders. In addition, this collaborative committee will include the Board President, Superintendent and Chief Recovery Officers as members ex-officio, the Director of Operations, the Operations Committee Chair, two members each representing the Scranton Federation of Teachers and the SEIU32BJ and representatives from the District’s appointed Environmental Services Firm. The first meeting is being scheduled for the week of March 16th.”

Lastly, the release gives an update on work being done within the district and where parents and guardians can find an online form to submit questions to the district. The letter also addresses the efforts being made to preemptively combat the spread of COVID-19.

“Abatement work at NESIS has continued throughout this week. Cocciardi and Associates continues to update the Board and Administration regularly and is also providing Fact Sheets and FAQs to the public. These documents as well as environmental testing results can be found at www.scrsd.org under the Environmental Task Force tab. The page also includes an online question submission form.

As stated at Monday’s meeting, Chief Recovery Officer, Dr. Candis Finan and Superintendent

McTiernan have worked alongside District Administration and city and county officials to

coordinate efforts to combat COVID-19. Today, a letter was distributed to the SSD community

outlining tips to protect yourself and others, and a plan for distance learning in the event of school closures. This letter along with other information about the coronavirus is also available on the District website.

The health, safety and welfare of students and staff remains our top priority. We appreciate the

efforts of Superintendent McTiernan, District Administration, the Chief Recovery Officer, the

Scranton Federation of Teachers and the SEIU32BJ in cooperation with parents, students and all

stakeholders to maintain healthy educational environments in all our buildings.”