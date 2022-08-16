SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton School Board voted 6-3 Monday to enter into a three-year, $3.4 million contract with Cardinal Point Security Group that will provide 20 new school security officers to the district.

The school security officers will be in addition to the school resource officers employed by Scranton Police Department. The vote included a budget transfer of $425,000 for the 2022 school year.

Along with the new security, other changes are coming to the Scranton School District for the upcoming school year, including a new clear backpack policy and banning personal electronics in the classroom.

“This is a priority, safety comes first for all of our students, our staff, all of our faculty. We’re taking the right steps between the phones, the Raptor system, and now making sure we have more of a presence in the hallways and in the school in general,” stated Sean McAndrew, Scranton School Director.

“I’m not sure if I could ever be completely comfortable with all of this but I am very concerned that our policies are not yet in place. I’m concerned we didn’t go through the committee process or at least a work session and we’ve run into trouble with that in the past, Katie Gilmartin, Scranton School Director said in part.

“The armed guards add an additional level of protection to our school buildings. We have had armed officers in our secondary buildings for many years. This will allow us to extend this protection to our elementary school buildings and the Electric City Academy,” stated Superintendent McTiernan.

The superintendent says the ultimate goal would be to have their own force in the school district.