Scranton school closed indefinitely

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Northeast Scranton Intermediate School remains closed indefinitely.

It comes after asbestos and unsafe lead levels were found in several schools in the Scranton School District. Testing is currently underway at those buildings.

Northeast Intermediate School’s closure could be permanent.

We’re told the 800 children who attend the school would be split between West Scranton Intermediate School and South Scranton Intermediate School.



A school board meeting is being held Monday evening with information about what parents in the district should know.

