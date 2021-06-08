Scranton School Board votes to close George Bancroft Elementary

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Scranton School Board voted Monday night to shut down George Bancroft Elementary School.

The vote, which was seven in favor and two opposed, passed at Monday night’s Scranton School Board Meeting.

Per the vote, the school will be closed at the end of the 2020-2021 school year. Students in Kindergarten through 4th grade will be moved to Isaac Tripp Elementary for the 2021-2022 school year.

A large push, conducted earlier this year, aimed to save the school for fear of how it would negatively affect students who attended the school.

The full school board meeting can be found here on the Scranton School District’s Facebook page.