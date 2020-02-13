Scranton School Board releases update on Northeast Intermediate

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) In a statement released Thursday, the Scranton School Board laid out a course of action in the remediation of Northeast Intermediate School.

The release states:

“In a statement issued yesterday, Superintendent Melissa McTiernan confirmed that the district has commissioned environmental consultant Cocciardi and Associates to review the results of the testing at Northeast Intermediate School, as well as to perform additional tests. Once these results are received, Cocciardi and Associates will work with Datom Products, Inc. to develop a scope of work.

The Board looks forward to receiving and reviewing the details at its Monday, February 24, work session. At this meeting, representatives of the two firms will be on hand to answer any questions school directors may have and provide additional information, if needed.



After the data is received the Board will begin to assess options for the immediate and long-term remediation at NEIS. We will take all available information and results into account during this process. This includes an assessment and review recently commissioned by the Scranton Federation of Teachers.



As always, we will receive public comment prior to any decisions being made. Our legislative meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 2 at the Career Technology Center, located at 3201 Rockwell Avenue. At that time the public will have an opportunity to provide comment and input into the final scope of work decision for NEIS.



We will continue to update you with more information as it becomes available. In the

meantime, thank you for your understanding, flexibility and concern.“

Northeast Intermediate School closed back in January when air quality tests came back positive for asbestos.

Students from NEIS have been attending classes in other district schools since the closure.