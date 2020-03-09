Scranton Saint Patrick’s Parade will march on amid virus fears

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Amid fears of the novel coronavirus around the globe, officials for the Scranton Saint Patrick’s Parade said Monday the event will go on as planned.

“Albert O’Donnell, 2020 President of the Parade Association, would like to take this opportunity to assure everyone that the Parade will indeed be held this Saturday, March 14 in Downtown Scranton as scheduled. We are aware of the health concerns surrounding the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and we ask that all attendees take the proper precautions to insure a safe and enjoyable event.

The experts at The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have advised that the best defense is to control personal transmission through good hygiene, proper handwashing, and staying home when sick. If you are feeling ill this weekend, we’d ask that you stay at home and enjoy the live broadcast of Scranton’s Parade on WYOU starting at Noon.



For those attending the parade, we ask that you exercise simple precautions to protect yourselves and others while enjoying the festivities. Port-O-Potties with hand washing stations will be available throughout the downtown but we also encourage you to consider additional personal hygiene measures such as wearing gloves and using hand sanitizers.



For more information, we recommend consulting the CDC (www.cdc.gov) and World Health Organization (www.who.int) websites. There you will find resources that explain who is at greatest risk, how to stay healthy, symptoms to look for, and more.”