SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Scranton announced it will resume garbage and recycling collection after postponing pickups due to excessive smoke in the region from the Canadian wildfires.

“Based on current forecasts for improved air quality by mid-morning Thursday, the City of Scranton will resume refuse and recycling pickup in the late morning,,” said Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti.

Cognetti says residents should follow the city’s holiday pickup schedule; putting out their garbage and recycling the day after their regularly-scheduled pickup day.

“We appreciate the public`s understanding that this level of smoke in the air is rare and it is our job as an employer to protect our staff from unnecessary exposure,” Cognetti added.

Scranton City Hall and Weston Field will open at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 8.

Questions about city services may be directed to Scranton311@scrantonpa.gov or 570-348-4101.