SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The faithful are saying goodbye to a long-time Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Scranton.

The viewing for James Timlin is underway in Scranton.

Throughout the morning, members of the community have been stopping by, paying their respects to the former Bishop.

Former mayor of Scranton Jimmy Connors is one of many people who stopped by Saint Peter’s Cathedral in Scranton for the funeral services of the most reverend James Timlin.

“He was loved all over the city and he loved every one of us and he loved every neighborhood. He was my friend really, he was my friend, a good man,” said Connors.

The former eighth bishop of Scranton died in his sleep on Easter Sunday at 95 years old.

Being the first man born in the diocese to serve as ‘Bishop of Scranton’, many remembered his time of service to the catholic church for more than 50 years.

“Sometimes he would get very teary-eyed. He would get emotional when he was talking about his family, his parents, and the community which he loved,” said Connors.

In 2018 Timlin was implicated by the grand jury for covering up multiple cases of sexual abuse within the catholic church and was no longer allowed to represent the Diocese of Scranton.

Diocese officials say they acknowledged the sensitive circumstances of planning the funeral and felt it important to highlight a Christian’s right to a funeral mass.

A private viewing for bishop Timlin’s family was held Monday, allowing the public to say their final goodbyes and remember their memories with him on Tuesday.

The public visitation at Saint Peter’s Cathedral will go until 1:45, and the funeral mass for Bishop Timlin will be held immediately afterward at 2 o’clock.