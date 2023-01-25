SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The snow fell early on Wednesday in parts of Lackawanna County.

It was a slow start to the morning commute. The Scranton area was hit early with a good amount of snow. But by the afternoon, many were going about as usual.

Many people in Scranton woke up Wednesday to snow-covered roads. By mid-morning, city workers were spotted plowing the side streets on the East Mountain, treating them with salt to help prevent them from icing.

Cars were on the road all day Wednesday and traveling in and around downtown Scranton, the roads wet and a little slushy.

Despite the falling snow, dozens were out and about on courthouse square, but the snow didn’t stop people from traveling.

“I expected to see a lot more snow than is out here today, so I thought we wouldn’t be able to get out and get anything done but it seems like it’s ok, it’s not bad,” described Maria Verdetti of Scranton.

Many were out shoveling their sidewalks, including 68-year-old Daniel Gerrity, who says it’s light snow and easy to shovel

“It’s light, the snow is light, it’s not heavy. If it was heavy I’d be in the house waiting. Now what are we getting round two?” asked Gerrity.

Gerrity shoveled the sidewalks in front of three homes on Wednesday. Around the corner, high school student Aubrey Mackie had the same idea.

“I might do some neighbors just because they’re all older,” stated Mackie.

Mackie’s shoveling as much as she can in between her virtual classes.

“I saw it, like, pilling up and I was like, ‘mmmm, my dad is going to have to do that when he gets home,’ so I just thought I’d help it out a little bit,” said Mackie.

When it comes to travel on the interstates, PennDOT has lifted its speed restrictions. Still, take your time if you do need to travel.