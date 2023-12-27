SCRANTON, LACAKWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — If you’re looking to get rid of those Amazon boxes sitting by the back door, You’re not alone. The holiday season is one of the busiest times of the year for recycling centers.

Diamond K Incorporated in Scranton says that the busy season runs until the end of January, and they say this is true for almost every recycling center private or municipal.

“A lot of online shopping so it’s just tons of boxes. 50, 60 maybe,’ said Justin Eck of Hanover Township.

“Maybe 25 boxes,” said Mackenzie of Wyoming.

Boxes, bags, and more begin to pile up after the holidays. Diamond K Incorporated is a private recycling center in Scranton. They say they receive lots of cardboard during this time of year.

“The bulk of our nature now is cardboard. I’d say eighty percent of it is cardboard,” stated Patrick McCarthy operations manager/VP of business development of Diamond K Inc.

Shipping boxes, cereal, and more fill the walls of the warehouse. These types of cardboard will continue to come in large amounts until the end of January.

“Especially nowadays with everyone doing online sales, it used to end the first week of January now it goes until about the end of January,” explained McCarthy.

The reason for this?

“Cause you’ll see the returns. People are returning products, they’re sending products back they go ‘Oh yeah I didn’t like this, let me get this returned and have it shipped back out,” said McCarthy.

McCarthy says the colossal amounts of cardboard coming in take some extra manpower.

“We’ll have maybe one or two extra people. What we do is we’ll run some overtime,” expressed McCarthy.

Recycling experts say there are a few tips to keep in mind when it comes to getting rid of those holiday items.

“If we had one wish it would be like take out the ribbons, take out the styrofoam,” said McCarthy.

Materials like these can cause problems for recycling centers. McCarthy also suggests reusing materials when you can.

“Look at the boxes and say to yourself what size makes sense that I can reuse? Anything that looks like it’s an orange box size, a soda box size, most likely you could probably reuse it,” explained McCarthy.

Diamond K Incorporated also wants you to know that they’ll take your unwanted cardboard free of charge at their center in Scranton Monday through Friday 8-4. To learn more head over to the company’s website.