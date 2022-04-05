SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Sara Goulet, the special advisor to the Pennsylvania Acting Secretary of the Department of Human Services, paid a visit Tuesday to The Clinics at Scranton Primary Health Care Center.

The visit promotes expanded postpartum coverage for birthing parents in Pennsylvania enrolled in Medicaid.





Pennsylvania recently opted into a provision of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 which extends Medicaid postpartum coverage for new moms from 60 days to one year.

Medicaid covers 35% of births in Pennsylvania and nearly half of the births nationally.

Scranton Primary Health Care Center provides prenatal and postpartum services to many uninsured and underinsured individuals and aid in the care of 200 children born in 2021.

