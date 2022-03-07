Scranton prepares for the 2022 St. Patricks Parade Day

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Four days and some change until the return of the Scranton St. Patrick’s Parade.

There is a lot that goes into Parade Day.

Outside of the parade committee, you have all kinds of businesses preparing for this Saturday.

What better place to check out who is buying what than Pioneer Beer in Scranton.

“Our expectations are high for this weekend,” said Vince Brunetti, Co-owner, Pioneer Beer.

Vince Brunetti sells his alcohol to bars across Scranton. Brunetti says, most of his business is people stopping in to stock up for before, during, and after the second-largest parade of its kind, according to organizers.

“You’ll see more family home parties where mom and dad down in the basement drinking and the kids are out in the yard playing. But it’s parade day for everybody,” said Brunetti.

Shirts are being printed, folded, and boxed at ‘We Talk Shirty.’ Getting orders out the door in just enough time.

“It’s a great way to market. Everybody loves t-shirts and it’s really just getting it out there! Why not,” said Ronald Augelli, Owner, Wetalkshirty.Com

Ronald Augelli and his crew are printing on thousands of shirts, for more than 100 orders this St. Patrick’s Parade Day season.







“All that hype is back and people are excited. We have bars and restaurants and businesses. Whether you’re wearing them or hawking them, selling them, whatever it is, we got booked up pretty quick with Parade Day, wear,” said Augelli.

The hype is here with just four days until parade day. If you can’t get there in person, you can watch it from the comfort of your home.

Join Eyewitness News for the Scranton Saint Patrick’s Parade, live featuring Honorary Grand Marshall Mark Hiller, starting Saturday at noon on WYOU and streaming live right here on pahomepagedot.com.