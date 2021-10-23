Scranton Prep students competing to combat hunger

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County high school dedicated its final home football game of the season to collecting canned goods for the hungry.

Scranton Prep students hosted a food drive at its “can game” against Lake Lehman Saturday afternoon. They’re competing against fourteen other Jesuit High Schools to collect the most food measured in pounds.

It’s part of prep’s involvement in “the great Ignatian challenge initiative” aimed at combating hunger. Winning high schools receive thousands of dollars in prize money in the form of scholarships and financial assistance.

The nonperishable donations will be distributed to local charities at the end of the competition in November.

“Really the engine of this initiative, the energy that’s behind it is all student-organized and lead. Our students are so excited about this and are out in the community raising awareness of food insecurity while also trying to do something great for Scranton Prep and the City of Scranton,” said Father A.J. Rizzo, President of Scranton Preparatory School.

So far, the students have collected nearly three thousand pounds of food. Reporter Madonna Mantione will have more on this story of teamwork on Eyewitness News at 11:00 p.m.